Wildwest Brew Fest

Event Schedule

The launch party kicks off the WWBF on the Friday night before from 7-10 pm. Saturday the WWBF opens to the VIP ticket holders one hour early and takes place in the 12,000 sq foot, climate-controlled Hop House from 2:00-9:00 pm. (Tickets are limited, so get yours now!) General Admission hours are 3:00-9:00 pm. Enjoy bands, food trucks and of course beer, all day long. The event will be held at Typhoon Texas, once again in 2024.