Willow Fork Park

Willow Fork Drainage District

Located on 32 acres of land behind Cinco Ranch High school.

Patti's Patch Dedication - Katy Prairie & Native Plants for Your Yard Program

A variety of native Texas prairie grasses, wildflowers, and over 200 bluebonnet plants will make their debut in a new pocket prairie opening at Willow Fork Park. In memory of Patti Rae Porter Hopper, Willow Fork Drainage District’s legal assistant for more than 20 years, the hilltop space “Patti’s Patch” will open April 13 at 9 a.m., with a program on the Katy Prairie and native plants. Following the program, we will hold a dedication of “Patti’s Patch” and the unveiling of an interpretive panel on coastal prairies and sustainable landscaping.

Meet at the Willow Fork Park pavilion from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD. The Willow Fork Park entrance road is located across the street from Snooze restaurant in La Centerra.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.

Info

Willow Fork Park

Willow Fork Drainage District

Willow Fork Park 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Grand Opening
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Patti's Patch Dedication - Katy Prairie & Native Plants for Your Yard Program - 2024-04-13 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Patti's Patch Dedication - Katy Prairie & Native Plants for Your Yard Program - 2024-04-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Patti's Patch Dedication - Katy Prairie & Native Plants for Your Yard Program - 2024-04-13 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Patti's Patch Dedication - Katy Prairie & Native Plants for Your Yard Program - 2024-04-13 09:00:00 ical