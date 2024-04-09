Patti's Patch Dedication - Katy Prairie & Native Plants for Your Yard Program

× Expand Willow Fork Park Patti's Patch Interpretive Panel

A variety of native Texas prairie grasses, wildflowers, and over 200 bluebonnet plants will make their debut in a new pocket prairie opening at Willow Fork Park. In memory of Patti Rae Porter Hopper, Willow Fork Drainage District’s legal assistant for more than 20 years, the hilltop space “Patti’s Patch” will open April 13 at 9 a.m., with a program on the Katy Prairie and native plants. Following the program, we will hold a dedication of “Patti’s Patch” and the unveiling of an interpretive panel on coastal prairies and sustainable landscaping.

Meet at the Willow Fork Park pavilion from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD. The Willow Fork Park entrance road is located across the street from Snooze restaurant in La Centerra.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.