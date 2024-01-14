Miller Career Center Open House Grades 6 to 8

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) students and families seeking information on career and technical education (CTE) courses are invited to attend the upcoming Preview Night events hosted by Miller Career & Technology Center (MCTC).

Due to the overwhelming response in previous years, MCTC will be hosting two Preview Night events to accommodate the high level of interest.

“I am thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all Katy ISD students and families to our upcoming Preview Night events. The growing enthusiasm for CTE is truly inspiring, and at MCTC, our innovative courses, led by highly experienced teachers, provide invaluable opportunities for students to explore diverse career paths,” said Kelley Kirila, Principal at MCTC.

In the upcoming 2024-25 school year, MCTC is set to offer an extensive selection of over 30 courses, spanning across various industries such as business and industry, public service, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). These courses aim to empower students with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of the professional world.

Enrollment for these programs is set to open on Wednesday, January 17, and will close on Friday, March 1. This timeframe allows prospective students and their families ample opportunity to carefully consider and select from the myriad of offerings that align with their academic and career aspirations.

MCTC offers specialized Career and Technical Education courses not available at our Katy ISD high school campuses. The MCTC’s mission is to develop college and career-ready students through engaging real-world experiences.

For more information about the Preview Night events and the diverse CTE courses offered, please visit the MCTC website.

What: Miller Career & Technical Center Preview Nights

When: Grades 6-8, Monday, January 29, 2024, 6 – 7:30 p.m.