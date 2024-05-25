Memorial Day Weekend Author Fair

San Felipe de Austin Historic Site 220 2nd Street, San Felipe, Texas

Author Fair featuring Texas authors who will read from their novels, answer questions of attendees and sign purchased books. Genres range from memoir to Texas history to fiction. Authors include fiction writer and memoirist Babette Fraser Hale, wife of the late Houston columnist Leon Hale; avocational archaeologist Gregg Dimmick; historian Sam Haynes; and former Alamo curator Bruce Winders among others.

The event is free and open to the public.

