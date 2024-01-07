× Expand Katy Taste Fest Katy Taste Fest

Come to Katy Taste Fest to sample from over 30+ Katy restaurants! Taking place on March 2nd, 2024 from 12 PM to 3 PM, VIP access at 11:30AM. This event will feature a variety of tastes from American, Indian, Mexican, Italian, Thai, and much more, along with live music and entertainment. For the kids and adults. Be sure to come hungry and ready to have a great time!