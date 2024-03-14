KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Sip N Stroll returns on Saturday, April 6, and 100 percent of the funds raised benefit Christ Clinic, a 24-year-old charity clinic fully funded by private donations.

There will be more than 300 beverage selections and more than 35 restaurants taking part in the event. Tickets are all inclusive and allow those attending to enjoy a huge variety of food and drinks.

Katy Sip N Stroll's spring edition features the Premier Culinary Awards. A panel of judges will select the winning restaurant and winning Chef.

The festivities will be held at The ARK by Norris Event Center, 21402 Merchants Way, Katy, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets on sale at www.sipandstroll.com. General admission tickets are $75. VIP Zone tickets are available at $110. All tickets are all-inclusive, and attendance is limited. A sellout is expected,

For a complete list of the amazing participating restaurants, beverages, sponsors and exhibitors, see www.sipandstroll.com.