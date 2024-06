The Pattison community will celebrate Juneteenth with a trail ride parade and event featuring bean bag, card, domino, horse shoe and pool table tournaments. The event is free and also features food.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. June 22 at Jackson Cafe, 40360 Mt. Zion Road in the Sunny Side community in Brookshire, near Pattison.

For more information, call Robert Kennedy at 281-827-6112.