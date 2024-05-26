ImagineNation Kid Expo

× Expand Katelyn Pennington ImagineNation FB Cover - 1 ImagineNation Expo Event Promo

Step into a World of Wonder with LEGO®, superheroes, princesses, comics, funko pops, gourmet-themed foods & MORE at The ImagineNation Expo!

Whether you want to pose with your favorite characters, show off your brick-building skills, or just have fun, this is the event for you! Join us for a weekend of family fun with activities such as pickleball, laser tag, mining for gems, meet & greet with comic artists, brick building, and so much more!

Please visit our website for a full list of activities.

Save the Date for June 22-23rd at the Katy Merrell Center!

Hours: Saturday 10:00 am-6:00 pm & Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Tickets are NOW AVAILABLE!

GA: $10 | VIP: $30 | Family Passes Available!

https://imaginenationexpo.com/tickets