ImagineNation Kid Expo

ImagineNation Expo Event Promo
Step into a World of Wonder with LEGO®, superheroes, princesses, comics, funko pops, gourmet-themed foods & MORE at The ImagineNation Expo!
Whether you want to pose with your favorite characters, show off your brick-building skills, or just have fun, this is the event for you! Join us for a weekend of family fun with activities such as pickleball, laser tag, mining for gems, meet & greet with comic artists, brick building, and so much more!
Please visit our website for a full list of activities.
Save the Date for June 22-23rd at the Katy Merrell Center!
Hours: Saturday 10:00 am-6:00 pm & Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm
Tickets are NOW AVAILABLE!
GA: $10 | VIP: $30 | Family Passes Available!
https://imaginenationexpo.com/tickets
