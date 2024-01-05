× Expand Hailey Ann Booth How's your Heart?

February is National Heart Health Month AND the month for Valentine's Day! Be prepared to experience music -- music that will "lift" your heart, music that might make your heart race, music that inspires memories of someone special, music that touches your innermost being, music that... well you get the picture. You will want to be sure to bring others with you to experience the wonderful world through this musical journey!