Screenshot 2024-04-26 at 2.54.11 PM.png

Google

Harvest Green

Harvest Green Community Garage Sale Returns April 27

All manner of bargains will be available to treasure hunters when the Harvest Green Community Garage Sale returns 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27.

There will be plenty of gadgets and gizmos, as well as gently used baby clothes, books, electronics, furniture and more offered by residents throughout the community. Bargain hunters can pick up the digital map at the community's amenity complex, The Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive in Richmond.

Info

Screenshot 2024-04-26 at 2.54.11 PM.png

Google

Harvest Green Farmhouse 3400 Harvest Corner Drive, Richmond, Texas 77406
home owners association
to
Google Calendar - Harvest Green Community Garage Sale Returns April 27 - 2024-04-27 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Harvest Green Community Garage Sale Returns April 27 - 2024-04-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Harvest Green Community Garage Sale Returns April 27 - 2024-04-27 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Harvest Green Community Garage Sale Returns April 27 - 2024-04-27 08:00:00 ical