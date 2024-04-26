Harvest Green Community Garage Sale Returns April 27

× Expand Harvest Green Bargain hunters can pick up the digital map at Harvest Green's amenity complex, The Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive in Richmond.

All manner of bargains will be available to treasure hunters when the Harvest Green Community Garage Sale returns 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27.

There will be plenty of gadgets and gizmos, as well as gently used baby clothes, books, electronics, furniture and more offered by residents throughout the community. Bargain hunters can pick up the digital map at the community's amenity complex, The Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive in Richmond.