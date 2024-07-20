Get Enraptored with Raptors!

× Expand WFP Red-shouldered hawk at Willow Fork Park

Take a journey into the world of raptors from eagles to owls and falcons to vultures where we will learn all about the important role raptors play in the natural environment and why it is so important to conserve them and their habitats.

This program is presented by Wild Bird Adventures and has been one of our most popular programs. We see many different raptors at Willow Fork Park throughout the year!

The 1-hour program starts at 9 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free, family–friendly activity for all ages