Fort Bend ISD to hold district-wide hiring event at Travis HS

Fort Bend ISD – Fort Bend ISD will roll out the red carpet for candidates at its 2024 Talent Search Hiring Event on April 6, 2024 at Travis High School (11111 Harlem Road, Richmond, TX 77406) from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fort Bend ISD is one of the most culturally diverse public school districts in the nation and Fort Bend County’s largest employer, and offers teachers and other professionals daily opportunities to make an impact in students’ lives.

During the hiring event, FBISD will seek candidates for all job roles, including:

· Teachers

· Campus and District Administrators

· Paraprofessionals

· Central Office Staff (in areas such as Teaching and Learning, Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and Enrichment, police, HR, informational technology (IT) and other education and non-education categories)

· Support Services (such as custodians and facilities staff, crossing guards, bus drivers, cafeteria specialists and Extended Learning staff members

During the hiring event, hiring managers from campuses and departments will be onsite to meet with candidates and share information about the many opportunities available. On-site interviews will be available, and qualified candidates may be eligible for job offers on the spot.

Registration for the Talent Search is open at www.fortbendisd.com/careers. Candidates are encouraged to check out all current job postings and apply for positions of interest prior to the event.