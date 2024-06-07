Now that school is out, are you looking for a fun activity to do with children?

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, Willow Fort Park will hold a Family Nature Scavenger Hunt, from 9- 10:30 am.

Bring the family and enjoy a nature scavenger hunt in Willow Fork Park, assisted by the Texas Master Naturalists - Coastal Prairie Chapter.

A list of items to identify will be provided, all you need is an enthusiasm for nature. There may even be some “dinosaur eggs” hidden in the park—join Friends of Willow Fork Park to find out! Each child will be given a small magnifying glass to help them in their hunt!

Meet at the park pavilion anytime between 9 and 10:30 to join the hunt, then stay and enjoy Willow Fork Park’s Butterfly Garden, playground, walking/bike paths, Frisbee golf and picnic areas.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.