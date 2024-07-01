Cross Creek West to Host Oct. 19 CURE-Ageous 5K

× Expand Cross Creek West 355610741 Cross Creek West in Fulshear is inviting the public to run its streets for a good cause during the CURE-Ageous 5K Fun Run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Participants will meet at 31427 Cross Creek West Blvd. for the start of the race, which benefits the IBC Network Foundation. The non-profit is dedicated to raising awareness of Inflammatory Breast Cancer and funds for research of a cure. The foundation will receive 100 percent of the donations and runner registration fees.

In addition to the 5K, there will also be a Kids’ Fun Run, as well as vendors, activities and healthy street eats for purchase from food trucks.

Register and receive more information at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Fulshear/CrossCreekWestCourageous5kFunRun.