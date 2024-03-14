CCR Art Market.jpg

Cross Creek Ranch

Local artists will showcase handcrafted items at the Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center.

Cross Creek Ranch Celebrates Art and Architecture

The Art Market & Home Tour, Cross Creek Ranch’s annual celebration of art and architecture, returns 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

Local artists will showcase paintings, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry, and other handcrafted items at the Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane. Accompanying the market will be live music, children’s activities, and a food truck. The community’s 15 model homes will be open for touring. Admission is free.

Learn more at www.crosscreektexas.com.

Perry Homes

Cross Creek Ranch 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear, Texas 77441
