Blanket Bingo to Benefit the Homeless

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) —LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch is adding Blanket Bingo to its entertainment schedule as a way to help the homeless.

Blanket Bingo will be held in the centrally located Heritage Square, the green area in front of Ambriza, on March 22, 2024, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All event proceeds will go to Hope Impacts, a non-profit organization creating solutions to fight homelessness in Katy, Texas.

Open to the public, tickets for the event are available for purchase on LaCenterra’s website. Each ticket includes eight rounds of bingo and a bingo dabber. Participants will have the chance to win exclusive LaCenterra tenant prizes during the event.

“LaCenterra is thrilled to have the opportunity to host an event that allows the Katy area residents to come together and positively impact the community,” said Ulisa Quiroz, marketing coordinator at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. “Events like Blanket Bingo allow us to give back to the people of Katy, Texas, while simultaneously creating fun and lasting moments for our guests here at LaCenterra.”

Hope Impacts is a non-profit organization serving the Katy, Texas community by creating sustainable solutions for those experiencing homelessness. Through a vast referral and resource system, intentional community partnerships and relationship-building opportunities, Hope Impacts has helped move over 260 homeless individuals to find permanent housing solutions since its inception in 2016.

Visit Hope Impacts and LaCenterra for more information.