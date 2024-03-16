×
Backyard Herb Garden
Saturday, March 23, 2024 9 - 10 am – Backyard Herb Gardening
Have you always wanted to start your own backyard Herb Garden or wanted to add to your existing Herb Garden? Is so, please join a Ft. Bend County Master Gardener to learn how to use an herb garden for cooking, ornamentation and as a pollinator garden.
Bring your questions and learn from an expert!
Meet at the Willow Fork Park pavilion from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.
This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.
Info
Willow Fork Drainage District
Willow Fork Park 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
