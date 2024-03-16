Herbs.jpg

submitted photo

Backyard Herb Garden

Backyard Herb Gardening

Saturday, March 23, 2024 9 - 10 am – Backyard Herb Gardening

Have you always wanted to start your own backyard Herb Garden or wanted to add to your existing Herb Garden? Is so, please join a Ft. Bend County Master Gardener to learn how to use an herb garden for cooking, ornamentation and as a pollinator garden.

Bring your questions and learn from an expert!

Meet at the Willow Fork Park pavilion from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.

Info

Willow Fork Park

Willow Fork Drainage District

Willow Fork Park 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Agricultural Show
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Backyard Herb Gardening - 2024-03-23 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Backyard Herb Gardening - 2024-03-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Backyard Herb Gardening - 2024-03-23 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Backyard Herb Gardening - 2024-03-23 09:00:00 ical