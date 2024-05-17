Animal Adaptations Program at Willow Fork Park

× Expand Wikipedia Alligator skull

Hello Friends of Willow Fork Park

Great programs keep coming at Willow Fork Park!

Program: Animal Adaptations of Animals That Can Be Found In Your Backyard

A Park representative from Brazos Bend State Park will be presenting at 9 am.

Skins. Skulls. We all have them. But how much can we learn by looking at them. A lot! Animals have lots of adaptations that ensure they survive in the ecosystems that they live in. These adaptations show in their anatomy and we can learn an amazing amount of information from just looking at their skins and skulls.

Rumor has it that a newly hatched alligator and adult alligator skull may make an appearance!

The 1-hour program starts at 9 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School. The Willow Fork Park entrance road is located across the street from Snooze restaurant in La Centerra.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages