Adopt a Bluebird Nesting Box

Willow Fork Park Eastern Bluebird - male

Adopt a Bluebird Nest Box - Saturday February 3, from 8 am to 9 am. Willow Fork Park

Well, it is a new year and time for a new series of family-friendly nature based programs at Willow Fork Park. We start off with a new program called “Adopt a Bluebird Nest Box” on Saturday February 3, from 8 am to 9 am.

A favorite bird to many, the Eastern Bluebird brings happiness whether you spot one in the open country or peeping out of a backyard nest box. Eastern Bluebirds are cavity nesters. This means they like to build a nest, lays eggs, and raises young inside a cavity, a sheltered chamber, or another structure resembling a cavity. Man-made bird boxes can meet this need.

Bluebirds also prefer open habitat with sparse undercover. So, Willow Fork Park is a good location to help out the Eastern Bluebird population in the Katy area

Bob Hoefer, from Wild Birds Unlimited-Katy, will present a short program on Eastern Bluebirds describing their challenges in the Katy area and answer any questions you may have about birds in the Katy area. After his program, we will have 5 Bluebird nesting boxes to build and put out in the park. We will provide all the materials , and participants will just need to build the box and attach to poles which have already been located in the park. We anticipate this may be a popular program, so we probably will group up people/families to share building the boxes.

Please plan to attend and remember to bring a new friend.

We hope to see you there.

The 1-hour program starts at 8 AM at the pavilion in Willow Fork Park.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School