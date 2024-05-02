Six Steps to Creating a Backyard Pollinator Garden

It is never too late in the season to create a backyard Pollinator Garden. Discuss with a Master Naturalist the 6 key steps to planning a backyard butterfly garden.

The discussion will include planning the garden, preparing the garden, choosing the types of pollinator plants, and planting and maintaining the plants.

We will also discuss how Willow Fork Park used these steps to create our Pollinator Garden and lessons we have learned after 4 years of operation. After the presentation program, you can choose to walk through the garden with the garden designers and look at the key elements of the Willow Fork Park Pollinator Garden.

The 1-hour program starts at 9 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park.

The first 30 people to show up will receive a free Texas Native plant at the end of the program!

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School. The Willow Fork Park entrance road is located across the street from Snooze restaurant in La Centerra

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.