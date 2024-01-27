Winter graduation for 113 Katy ISD students

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD held its winter graduation ceremony for 113 students on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

"We extend our warmest congratulations to the winter graduates of Katy ISD, said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent. "Your tireless dedication to your education has led you to this significant accomplishment. As you embark on new adventures, remember that your education is a powerful tool, and we have full confidence in your ability to make a positive impact on the world."

"Katy ISD is immensely proud of these graduates and looks forward to witnessing their continued success in all their future endeavors," a press release said.

