Two Katy ISD marching bands make it to State

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Marching bands from Taylor and Seven Lakes high schools competed in the 2022 state marching band competition held November 7-9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Only forty-two bands qualified for the state 6A competition.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for this group of students, said James E. Taylor (JET) Band Booster Club President Russell Solomon of Taylor HS. “They’ve worked so very hard for this, and it’s great to see them rewarded for that labor. For our seniors, this has been a four-year journey, and they’ve finally reached their goal.”

Two of Solomon’s children are band members. The JET Band has approximately 190 members.

The Seven Lakes band’s Facebook page also celebrated it’s trip to State.

“The accomplishments of our 2022 Seven Lakes Spartan Band are remarkable! Thank you to every person who played a part. Our students are second-to-none and have made their community, families, and school so proud! Job well done, Spartans,” the post said.