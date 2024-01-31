Tompkins Head Choir Director named H-E-B Excellence in Education finalist

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Tompkins High School's Head Choir Director, Christian De la Cruz, is a finalist for HEB's Excellence in Education Award.

Customers, employees, and community members nominate outstanding teachers and principals across the state. A panel of judges reviews the applications, narrowing the field to 40 teachers and principals. Six teachers in Texas will receive this year's award. De la Cruz could be one of them.

Katy ISD Tompkins High School's Head Choir Director, Christian De la Cruz.

"Music is a way for students to express their complex emotions, and it provides an outlet for them to convey their feelings in a safe and artistic way," De la Cruz said. "This recognition is so humbling and represents the hard work from our students, staff, and the support from our community."

Finalists for the HEB Excellence in Education Award and their respective schools will receive a cash prize ranging from $1,000 to $2,500, depending on the category.

"The Tompkins High School community is proud of Mr. De la Cruz for his steadfast dedication to his students and the vibrant atmosphere and learning experiences he creates both inside and outside the classroom," Principal Mark Grisdale said. "He has helped build a program that invites students to become part of a team while teaching them an appreciation for music."