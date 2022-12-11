Teachers of the Year permanently memorialized at Heritage Park

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The names of 73 Katy Independent School District Teachers of the Year are now permanently etched into bricks that pave Katy Heritage Park on George Bush Drive.

Katy ISD has 73 campuses, and one outstanding teacher from each school is honored at the annual event.

Katy ISD celebrated its annual brick unveiling ceremony Tuesday night. School district leaders, event sponsors, teachers of the year, and hundreds of onlookers gathered for the event. The Seven Lakes High School Sensations Choir also performed at the ceremony.

“These honorees are exemplary instructional leaders who reflect educational innovation, outstanding contributions to student learning, and a commitment to their schools and community,” said Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools at Katy ISD. “Our teachers give countless hours of their time and energy to ensure every Katy ISD student has the opportunity to create the future.”

Modern Pest Control, Venus Construction and the Katy Heritage Society sponsored the event.