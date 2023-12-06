Teachers of the Year honored in annual brick unveiling

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Seventy-four exceptional educators have their names etched into history on commemorative bricks at Katy Heritage Park. The annual brick unveiling happened on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

The event celebrates Katy ISD Campus Teachers of the Year by placing their names on bricks at the local park.

The Cinco Ranch Bravo Show Choir entertained those in attendance. Supportive family members, colleagues, and students attended.

"Our teachers invest countless hours of time and energy into ensuring that every Katy ISD student receives the very best educational experience possible," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. "These honorees have made a lasting impact in the lives of their students. Our community is proud of their commitment to excellence and congratulates them for their well-deserved recognition."

Venus Construction, Modern Pest Control, and the Katy Heritage Society were the sponsors.

