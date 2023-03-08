Katy ISD First Annual Chess Tournament

Adriana Campero

Students from 6 of Katy ISD's high schools participated in Katy ISD's First Annual Chess Tournament.

Taylor wins first Katy ISD Chess Tournament

by

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Taylor High School won the first annual Katy ISD Chess Tournament on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Twenty-eight students competed, and another twenty attended to support their friends and volunteer at the event held at Paetow High School.

All Katy ISD high schools with chess clubs competed. They are Cinco Ranch, Katy, Seven Lakes, Paetow, Jordan, and Mayde Creek.

Taylor won the Katy ISD Cup by .5 over runner-up Seven Lakes.

"They were neck to neck each round. It was very exciting to watch the back-and-forth battle between them," said Paetow High School teacher Dawoud Rivas.

Rivas hopes the event will grow in the years to come and that chess will eventually become accepted as a UIL sport.

"It was a great success and inspiring to see the kids having a blast in a game they love," Rivas said. 

See the photo gallery below by Katy ISD students David Pirela and Adriana Campero.

Students from 6 of Katy ISD's high schools participated in Katy ISD's First Annual Chess Tournament.