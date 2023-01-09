Katy student wins Congressional App Challenge

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Taylor High School student Ifedolapo Shiloh Olotu is the 2022 Congressional App Challenge winner.

Ifedolapo’s app, ZoomRead, is designed to help improve reading speed and comprehension.

The Congressional App Challenge is the most prestigious prize in student computer science. Participation in the challenge has grown exponentially and has reached underserved, diverse, and rural student populations.

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher announced the Katy ISD student as the 2022 Congressional App Challenge winner because he lives in the Seventh Congressional District, which she represents.

"I am so impressed with the creative talents of our young neighbors,” said U.S. Rep. Fletcher (D-TX). “Ifedolapo’s ZoomRead app is a creative and important contribution to improving the reading skills of our community members. His enthusiasm and resourcefulness are so inspiring. I congratulate him on this accomplishment and look forward to seeing what he does next!”