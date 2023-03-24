Stockdick Junior and Randolph Elementary students win Katy ISD spelling bee

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Randolph Elementary fifth-grader Swastik Roy and Stockdick Junior High seventh-grader Ahdav Vijay are the winners of the Katy ISD District Spelling Bee competition.

Both students now head to the 2023 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee, hosted by Houston Community College on Saturday, to compete against students from school districts across the metro area.

Roy and Vijay were identified as the District’s top spellers out of a field of 62 student participants from across Katy ISD this past February. Katy ISD’s Eric Dong, a fifth grader from Beckendorff Junior High, earned the position of district alternate.

“We are thrilled to have not just one, but two students who will represent Katy ISD at the next competitive regional spelling bee event,” said Karen Muller, Director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction at Katy ISD. “Spelling bee competitions are a great way for learners to build their vocabulary and enhance their academic learning, but they also help students develop confidence in themselves and a love for learning new words. We wish our students the best at the next spelling bee event."

The regional event will be held this Saturday, March 25 at the Houston Community College Southeast Campus Learning Hub, and is open to all public, private, charter and homeschool students who meet eligibility requirements. It will be an in-person event with a traditional oral spelldown. The top three spellers of the 2023 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee will receive an all-expense paid trip to the Washington, D.C. area to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Bee Week 2023 will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. On May 28, more than 200 spellers from across the country and around the world will come together in hopes of taking home the national spelling bee trophy.