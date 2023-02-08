Steve and Elaine Robertson Elementary to be dedicated by Katy ISD

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy ISD will officially dedicate Steve and Elaine Robertson Elementary (SERE) after the two former educators who have collectively contributed 64 years to public education.

The school district's 44th elementary school opened its doors on August 17, 2022, welcoming more than 700 students for the first day of school.

Dr. Robertson began his career as an elementary teacher in Spring Branch ISD in 1985. His passion for school leadership led him to roles in Conroe ISD and then Katy ISD, where he served as an elementary, junior high and high school principal, and eventually as an assistant superintendent for secondary school leadership and support.

In these roles, Dr. Robertson led school improvement efforts, increased student performance, and provided support and mentorship to staff and campus leadership.

Elaine joined Katy ISD in 1997 as a parent-infant advisor. She assumed a leadership role as an instructional officer for deaf education, vision and assistive technology in 2002. She wrote grants to fund innovative instruction, provided engaging and inspiring staff development sessions, and served on inclusion and site-based management teams.

Mrs. Robertson also organized extra-curricular programs to bridge academic and social gaps between the deaf and hard of hearing and other students. She was instrumental in establishing Katy ISD’s Audiological Center.

The elementary school named in the Robertson's honor was made possible through the 2021 voter-approved bond. It is located in the fast growing northwest quadrant of the District at 7400 Innovation Drive in the Cane Island subdivision and is currently providing enrollment relief to Bryant Elementary.

The dedication event is open to the public and will take place at the school, 7400 Innovation Drive, Katy, TX 77493 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

