Parents and students enjoy Morton Ranch Solar Eclipse Watch Party

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – About 250 students, staff, and families from Morton Ranch Elementary, Junior High, and High School took part in a Solar Eclipse watch party at Morton Ranch High School’s Maverick Stadium on Saturday.

“We are so excited to welcome these communities for the first parent engagement event of the school year,” said Dr. Julie Hinson, Principal of Morton Ranch High School. “We want to thank the district for supporting the event so our students, staff, and families can come together to learn, have fun, and experience this rare occasion."

The event was organized by the schools with the support of Katy ISD and was a fun blend of amusement and education.

The Art Honor Society provided face painting and the Science Honor Society provided help building and launching bottle rockets.