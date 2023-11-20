Six Seniors From Lamar CISD Recognized as National Merit Scholar semi-finalists

ROSENBERG, TX (Covering Katy News) – At the November Board meeting, the Lamar CISD Board of Trustees recognized six students from the class of 2024 at Fulshear, Foster and George Ranch high schools who have been selected as National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists.

The distinction is awarded to less than 1 percent of the nation’s high school graduating seniors. The six Semi-Finalists include:

Brooks Bryant - Fulshear High School

- Fulshear High School Jake Miller , Jiayang Song , Ryan Skinner - George Ranch High School

, , - George Ranch High School Lucian Webster, Rian Al-Naqeeb - Foster High School

These students have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, completion of the PSAT and at least two advanced placement exams. The semi-finalists advance to the Merit Scholarship Awards, which take place in the spring 2024.

“It’s a great day when a student is recognized for their dedication towards their education,” Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said. “I am confident that these students will continue to shine bright and be an example for others.”

In addition to these six Semi-Finalists, 18 additional students from Foster, Fulshear, and George Ranch High School were commended by the National Merit Scholar Program, and 350 Lamar CISD high school students were recognized by the College Board National Recognition Program.

In addition to academic achievements, these students represent diverse backgrounds from all six Lamar CISD high schools.

“We are so proud of these students and all that they have accomplished,” Advanced Academics Coordinator Amber Boston said. “This achievement is evidence of the excellence that exists in Lamar CISD and a testament of our teachers who inspire them, our families who support them and our Board of Trustees who provide world-class learning opportunities for all students in our district.”