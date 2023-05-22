JET Band hires familiar Assistant Director

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The James E. Taylor High School Band has a new Assistant Band Director according to a post on the JET Band Facebook page.

Dave Singletary joins the JET Band after serving as the Head Band Director at Lamar Consolidated ISD's George Ranch High School.

Before his time at George Ranch, he was an Assistant Band Director at Katy ISD's Tompkins High School from 2013-2022.

Singletary also taught in the CyFair, Galena Park, and Santa Fe ISDs.

Before relocating to Houston with his wife, Claire, and daughter, Elise, he was a Head Band Director in South Carolina for five years.

His undergraduate degree is from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC.

As a drill designer, he has 30 years of experience creating successful marching band programs for high schools throughout the United States.

In addition to his design work, he has been a member of the instructional staff of the Carolina Crown and the Magic of Orlando Drum and Bugle Corps.