Seven Lakes HS students finish in top position at MIT competition

CAMBRIDGE, MA - (Covering Katy News) - The Seven Lakes High School science olympiad team placed third in a very competitive tournament hosted by the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The MIT Science Olympiad Invitational was held earlier this month in the Boston area.

Sixty-seven of the top teams from across the nation competed against each other in a rigorous academic interscholastic competition that students have been preparing for all year.

"This tournament is one of the top in the nation, and participants include the top 10 nationally ranked teams from the last five years," Katy ISD said in a social media post.

In addition, some of the event supervisors were former SLHS Science Olympiad team members who are now attending MIT, Harvard and Northeastern University.

You can view the 2023 MIT Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament Awards Ceremony on YouTube.