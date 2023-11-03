Seven Lakes and Jordan high schools honored in String Orchestra competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Seven Lakes High School orchestra ensemble won first place in the String Orchestra category, and the Jordan High School ensemble earned second in the Texas Music Educators Association 2023 awards.

Now, the SLHS Symphony Strings ensemble will perform at the TMEA Convention in San Antonio on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Their performance will be held at the Cockrell Theatre from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., showcasing their talent in front of music educators across the state. This honor is only bestowed upon the winner from each category as agreed upon by a panel of judges.

"We are extremely proud of these students and their directors for their outstanding performances and accomplishments at the TMEA State Competition, said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts at Katy ISD. "Their success is the byproduct of hours spent practicing and refining their skills, individually and collectively. To have a Katy ISD school perform at the TMEA Convention is a great honor and speaks to the dedication and talent of these students and the director, as well as a testament to the support of the arts by the district and the entire Katy ISD community."

"I am so incredibly proud of these fantastic students who have sacrificed so much for each other. To earn this great privilege after advancing to the final round last year is so humbling and gratifying," said Desiree Overree, Orchestra Director at SLHS. "We would also like to thank the entire Spartan community for all of their support and encouragement."