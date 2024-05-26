School Board President Victor Perez's monthly address in English and En Español

KATY (Covering Katy News) - As we've done with previous Katy ISD school board presidents, Covering Katy is once again providing the school board president's monthly message to the community.

Victor Perez is the first Katy ISD school board president who is an immigrant from Cuba, who as a child, fled with his family to the United States to escape the communist Castro regime. Perez is also the first Katy ISD board president to offer his monthly address in Spanish. See the videos below.

Sign up for our stories to be delivered 6 days per week.

En Español

Como lo hemos hecho con los presidentes anteriores de la junta escolar de Katy ISD, Covering Katy una vez más brinda el mensaje mensual del presidente de la junta escolar a la comunidad.

Víctor Pérez es el primer presidente de la junta escolar de Katy ISD que es un inmigrante de Cuba, quien cuando era niño huyó con su familia a los Estados Unidos para escapar del régimen comunista de Castro. Pérez también es el primer presidente de la junta directiva de Katy ISD en ofrecer su discurso mensual en español. Vea los vídeos a continuación.

English Version

×

En Español