School Board approves additional holiday for staff

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - The Katy ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved amending the 2022-2023 Instructional Calendar to provide staff members with an additional paid holiday on Monday, April 10, 2023.

April 10 was previously a professional development day for staff and was already a student holiday. With the approved change, both students and staff will enjoy a four-day Easter weekend.

"Each academic year, Katy ISD plans instructional minutes to allow for flexibility in the calendar," said a statement from the school district. "The District currently has a sufficient number of instructional minutes within the calendar to provide for an additional holiday for staff members."