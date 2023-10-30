School Board approves attendance boundary modifications

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to approve an attendance boundary modification plan for two of the district's future schools, Junior High 18 and High School 10, as well as areas served by Haskett Junior High, Stockdick Junior High, Paetow High School, and Katy High School.

Currently, the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD is experiencing fast growth due to several new housing developments and businesses coming to the area. Junior High 18 and High School 10 are located in the northwest and will open in the fall of 2024. The modification will address the rapid growth within the neighborhoods surrounding those campuses. The new ABM will go into effect for the 2024-2025 academic year.

"Balancing school enrollment across campuses is essential to ensuring that each of our students has access to safe and engaging learning environments," a Katy ISD press release said.

Katy ISD annually reviews its attendance boundaries to ensure the district is adequately addressing its fast growth, as well as student and staff capacity at schools.

"Attendance Boundary Modifications are a common process that occurs when a new campus is about to open or when the district recognizes challenges such as overcrowding or underutilization within its schools," said Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer at Katy ISD. "With tonight's approval, several Katy ISD schools in the northwest quadrant will see relief as we prepare to open Junior High 18 and High School 10 next school year."

To view the final ABM modifications, visit the Katy ISD ABM website.