Robertson Elementary dedicated to former Katy ISD educators

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Former Katy ISD educators Steve and Elaine Robertson were joined by the Robertson “Bulldog” Family during the official dedication ceremony of the District’s newest elementary school named for them. The ceremony happened on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

During the ceremony, the school community enjoyed performances from the Bulldog Choir, presentations from elected officials, and heard heartfelt remarks from District leadership and the Robertsons.

“We are so proud of this school and everyone in it," said Steve Robertson. It has been such a privilege to be a part of this wonderful school as it was being built and when it opened its doors. The joy on the faces of our staff, students and their families will always be remembered in our hearts."

Steve and Elaine Robertson dedicated a combined 64 years of service in public education. Dr. Robertson began his career as an elementary teacher in Spring Branch Independent School District in 1985. His passion for school leadership led him to roles in Conroe Independent School District and then Katy ISD, where he served as an elementary, junior high and high school principal, and eventually as an assistant superintendent for secondary school leadership and support. In these roles, Dr. Robertson led school improvement efforts, increased student performance, and provided support and mentorship to staff and campus leadership.

Mrs. Robertson began her career with West 10 Cooperative in 1987 as a deaf education elementary teacher. She chose to focus on her family for a few years but returned to education in 1997 as a parent-infant advisor for Katy ISD. In 2022, she assumed the role of instructional officer for deaf education, vision and assistive technology, where she wrote grants to fund innovative instruction, provided staff development, and served on inclusion teams and site-based management teams. She also organized extra-curricular programs to bridge academic and social gaps between the deaf and hard of hearing and other students, and was instrumental in establishing Katy ISD’s Audiological Center. In 2020, both educators retired from Katy ISD.

“The Robertsons have demonstrated a lifetime of exemplary service and commitment to the Katy community,” Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski said. “Steve and Elaine’s spirit of service is already embedded in the culture of Robertson Elementary."

As part of the ceremony, a school portrait that will hang at the entrance of the school was revealed and the couple was presented with a framed picture of the Robertson staff, surrounded by fingerprints of all current Robertson students.

Steve & Elaine Robertson Elementary is located at 7400 Innovation Drive in the Cane Island subdivision.