Sixteen Katy ISD Teams make Destination Imagination 2024 global finals

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A record number of Katy ISD teams – 16 in total – represented the District at the Destination Imagination 2024 Global Finals, held May 22-25 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Katy's teams earned six of the competition's top spots across the three levels of competition and were ranked among the world's most creative students.

Team T-R. EX from Beckendorff Junior High also won the Renaissance Award for demonstrating outstanding skill in design, engineering, execution, and performance for their life-like dinosaur creatures, spacecraft, and waterfall feature as part of their Engineering Challenge.

"We are so proud of the work of our Destination Imagination teams in this year's competition for their hard work and creativity," said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of Gifted and Talented & Advanced Academic Studies. "It is gratifying to know that our students continue to display their innovation, talent, and imagination, particularly representing the district in international competition."

Destination Imagination celebrates K-12 students' creativity and innovation. The program allows students to display their talents and gifts in team competitions. Students use their ingenuity and acquired skills to answer unique learning challenges.

This year's challenges were:

Technical Challenge prompted students to use principles of engineering, research, strategic planning, and related skills to design, build, and operate a pinball system.

prompted students to use principles of engineering, research, strategic planning, and related skills to design, build, and operate a pinball system. Engineering Challenge asked students to use engineering skills and tools to design and build a modular device that could accurately launch bean bags.

asked students to use engineering skills and tools to design and build a modular device that could accurately launch bean bags. Scientific Challenge tasked students with creating and presenting a historical vignette that included the discovery of an archaeological artifact.

tasked students with creating and presenting a historical vignette that included the discovery of an archaeological artifact. The Fine Arts Challenge asked students to bring a piece of visual art to life by reimagining it as performance and kinetic art.

asked students to bring a piece of visual art to life by reimagining it as performance and kinetic art. Improvisational Challenge prompted students to create and present a 2-act improvisational skit.

prompted students to create and present a 2-act improvisational skit. Service Learning engages students in public service to identify, design, execute, and evaluate a project to address a community need

PHOTO GALARY

Katy ISD teams that participated in the 2024 Global Finals: