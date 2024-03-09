Record-breaking year at the 2024 Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show Auction

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Student livestock projects at the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show raised a record-breaking $975,000 at auction, $30,000 more than in 2023. This year’s livestock show consisted of over 575 student exhibitors.

"The 2024 Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show owes its success not only to the commitment and perseverance of its students and staff, but also to the unwavering support of the community, sponsors, and volunteers," a school district press release said. "Their generous contributions and tireless efforts have played an indispensable role in empowering the FFA program and its students to reach new heights."

Top auction winners included:

Rabbits:

Grand Champion: Samantha Weathers - Katy HS…………………..….…….$8,500

Reserve Champion: Shea Rainosek - Cinco Ranch HS…………….....……..$5,500

Grand Champion Showman: Eva Bowdery - Seven Lakes High HS…...…...$4,000

Reserve Champion Showman: Jan Betancourt - Cinco Ranch HS………….$2,200

Broilers:

Grand Champion: Wyatt Moebes - Katy HS…………………………………$10,000

Reserve Champion: Jackson Lucas - Katy HS……………………………….$9,999

Grand Champion Showman: Amber Hall - Katy HS………………………….$4,000

Reserve Champion Showman: Brandon Terrell - Katy HS…………………..$2,000

Goats:

Grand Champion: Patrick Keener - Cinco Ranch HS………………………....$7,000

Reserve Champion: Maria Eduarda Lyra Paludo - Cinco Ranch HS………..$5,000

Grand Champion Showman: Samantha Skinner - Jordan HS……………….$4,500

Reserve Champion Showman: Brady Zollinger - Tompkins HS………….…..$3,000

Lambs:

Grand Champion: Siona Easterbrook - Paetow HS………………………….$6,500

Reserve Champion: Karyss Kennedy - Paetow HS……………………....….$6,499

Grand Champion Showman: Shelby Landry - Taylor HS……………….……$4,500

Reserve Champion Showman: Brooklyn Tijerina - Katy HS…………………$4,500

Swine:

Grand Champion: George Ullrich - Cinco Ranch HS…………………….…$15,000

Reserve Champion: Nolan Kondra - Jordan HS………………………….…$14,999

Grand Champion Showman: Karlie Clay - Seven Lakes HS………………...$3,500

Reserve Champion Showman: Jake McDaniel - Katy HS………………...…$5,000

Steers:

Grand Champion: Landon Sturdevant - Cinco Ranch HS……………….…$32,000

Reserve Champion: Jaeden Mortensen - Jordan HS…………………….…$18,000

Grand Champion Showman: Abigale Dilday - Taylor HS………………….…$9,500

Reserve Champion Showman: Halie Johnson - Morton Ranch HS………...$6,500