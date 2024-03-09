Record-breaking year at the 2024 Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show Auction

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Student livestock projects at the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show raised a record-breaking $975,000 at auction, $30,000 more than in 2023. This year’s livestock show consisted of over 575 student exhibitors.
"The 2024 Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show owes its success not only to the commitment and perseverance of its students and staff, but also to the unwavering support of the community, sponsors, and volunteers," a school district press release said. "Their generous contributions and tireless efforts have played an indispensable role in empowering the FFA program and its students to reach new heights."
Top auction winners included:
Rabbits:
- Grand Champion: Samantha Weathers - Katy HS…………………..….…….$8,500
- Reserve Champion: Shea Rainosek - Cinco Ranch HS…………….....……..$5,500
- Grand Champion Showman: Eva Bowdery - Seven Lakes High HS…...…...$4,000
- Reserve Champion Showman: Jan Betancourt - Cinco Ranch HS………….$2,200
Broilers:
- Grand Champion: Wyatt Moebes - Katy HS…………………………………$10,000
- Reserve Champion: Jackson Lucas - Katy HS……………………………….$9,999
- Grand Champion Showman: Amber Hall - Katy HS………………………….$4,000
- Reserve Champion Showman: Brandon Terrell - Katy HS…………………..$2,000
Goats:
- Grand Champion: Patrick Keener - Cinco Ranch HS………………………....$7,000
- Reserve Champion: Maria Eduarda Lyra Paludo - Cinco Ranch HS………..$5,000
- Grand Champion Showman: Samantha Skinner - Jordan HS……………….$4,500
- Reserve Champion Showman: Brady Zollinger - Tompkins HS………….…..$3,000
Lambs:
- Grand Champion: Siona Easterbrook - Paetow HS………………………….$6,500
- Reserve Champion: Karyss Kennedy - Paetow HS……………………....….$6,499
- Grand Champion Showman: Shelby Landry - Taylor HS……………….……$4,500
- Reserve Champion Showman: Brooklyn Tijerina - Katy HS…………………$4,500
Swine:
- Grand Champion: George Ullrich - Cinco Ranch HS…………………….…$15,000
- Reserve Champion: Nolan Kondra - Jordan HS………………………….…$14,999
- Grand Champion Showman: Karlie Clay - Seven Lakes HS………………...$3,500
- Reserve Champion Showman: Jake McDaniel - Katy HS………………...…$5,000
Steers:
- Grand Champion: Landon Sturdevant - Cinco Ranch HS……………….…$32,000
- Reserve Champion: Jaeden Mortensen - Jordan HS…………………….…$18,000
- Grand Champion Showman: Abigale Dilday - Taylor HS………………….…$9,500
Reserve Champion Showman: Halie Johnson - Morton Ranch HS………...$6,500