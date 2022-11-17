Principals named for new Katy ISD elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The two principals who will lead Katy ISD’s newest elementary schools are Charlotte Gilder and Michael Schwartz. They were selected by Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski.

Glider will lead Elementary School 45, and Michael Schwartz will be principal of Elementary 46. Both campuses are under construction and will open in August of 2023.

Katy ISD Michael Schwartz

Gilder has 28 years of experience in public education. She began her career as an educator in 1994 at Sam Houston Elementary School in Port Arthur ISD. Five years later, she joined Goose Creek CISD and in 2000 she transitioned to Cypress Fairbanks ISD, where she became a reading and writing specialist.

Gilder joined the Katy ISD family from 2002 up to 2009 and then had an opportunity to expand her professional experience in counseling with Lamar CISD. She returned to Katy ISD in 2012 and has since then served in multiple roles that include counselor and assistant principal at Mayde Creek Elementary, curriculum and instruction assistant principal at Beckendorff Junior High, assistant principal at Wilson Elementary and Morton Ranch Junior High and her most recent role as principal of Schmalz Elementary.

Katy ISD Charlotte Gilder

Gilder has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Sam Houston State University, a Master of Arts in Counseling and Development, as well as a Master of Education in School Administration from Prairie View A&M University.

“Katy ISD has always felt like home and I’m excited to open yet another new campus in this thriving school district,” Gilder said. “I look forward to working with the students, parents and the community to name the new school and to create new traditions for years to come."

For Schwartz, a good part of his 16 years in education has been spent at Katy ISD.

In August 2006, he started his career in public education at Cimarron Elementary as a fourth and fifth-grade teacher. His passion for educating every student at Cimarron Elementary led to a promotion as an instructional coach in July 2011. Looking to get into a school leadership role, a year later Schwartz joined Spring Oaks Middle School in Spring Branch ISD as their assistant principal. However, his time at Katy ISD was not over. He returned to the District in May 2014 to work as an assistant principal at Bear Creek Elementary and four years later at Wolfe Elementary.

Schwartz has been the principal of Stephens Elementary since February 2019. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Texas A&M University and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership & Policy Studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“What an amazing new chapter for Katy ISD and for this new school community. I am eager to work closely with parents, students, and the community as we open this new school,” Schwartz said. “Together, as a team, we will provide opportunities for students to be curious and think critically so they can dream BIG and be guided toward a fulfilling future,” added Schwartz.