Principal announced for Katy ISD Junior High 8

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Kara Morgan will be the Principal of Junior High18, scheduled to open its doors in the fall of 2024. Her official start date will be Monday, November 27, 2023 according to the Katy Independent School District.

Morgan holds a Master of Science in Educational Management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. She has spent 16 years in administrative leadership roles on various campuses. Her previous positions include serving as an Assistant Principal at Tompkins and Jordan High School, and most recently, as the Principal of Bethke Elementary.

"Ms. Morgan’s strong rapport with the Katy ISD community makes her exceptionally qualified to lead the opening of Katy ISD’s Junior High #18," said a statement from Katy ISD.

The school district believes her previous experience in successfully opening and managing a new middle school and high school, overseeing construction, hiring staff, and managing finances effectively, makes her the right choice for the job.

“We are excited to have Mrs. Kara Morgan lead Junior High #18. With her previous experience as a campus principal, we are confident that this new school is well-positioned for success,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools.

“I am honored to be named Principal of Junior High #18 and look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff, engaging students, and building strong partnerships with parents,” said Ms. Morgan. “Together, we will embark on an exciting journey as we create an environment that develops a love for learning in each of our students,” she added.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to principal Kara Morgan, as she becomes the first principal of Junior High #18.