New Katy School Board elects Havana-born Victor Perez as president

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The first vote taken by the new Katy ISD school board majority was to elect a president who was born in Cuba and fled the communist Castro regime to make a new life in the United States.

Following an election with the largest turnout in Katy ISD history, Amy Thieme, Morgan Calhoun, and Mary Ellen Cuzella took the oath of office Monday, and the new board majority elected Perez president of the Board of Trustees on a five to two vote.

Board member Rebecca Fox nominated Lance Redmon for president. Both of them cast their votes for Redmon rather than Perez.

Perez was born in Havana, Cuba, and fled that country's communist government to the U.S. with his parents and brother when he was seven.

"Victor loves the U.S. and the opportunities and life it has provided him and his family. He believes the future of our country lies with our children," the district's website says.

The board chose the following officers:

Victor Perez, President

Amy Thieme, Vice President

Dawn Champagne, Secretary

Morgan Calhoun, Member

Mary Ellen Cuzela, Member

Rebecca Fox, Member

Lance Redmon, Member

Perez promised to work to improve the skills and abilities of all district students and work collaboratively with all board members.

"It's an honor, and I look forward to working with all board members in doing the best we can for all the district as a whole," Perez said.

Perez is a retired energy industry Cheif Financial Officer. He graduated with an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Virginia Tech, where he attended on a football scholarship. The new board president's career highlights include more than 20 years as chief financial officer for publicly-listed oilfield service companies, two of which were initial public offerings. Previously, Victor was a commercial banker, for 12 years, at a large Texas bank, engaged in the International and Energy markets.