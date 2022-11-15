New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary.

Katy ISD Shauntá Smith

Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal.

Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career as an elementary teacher in 2002 at Betsy Ross Elementary in Houston Independent School District. While at HISD, Smith was also a summer school coordinator, literacy coach and a vanguard magnet coordinator.

She joined Katy ISD in August 2013 as an English language arts and social studies instructional coach at Mayde Creek Elementary School. Since then, she has served in several leadership roles including assistant principal at Franz, Hutsell, Randolph and Stephens elementary schools as well as principal for the Katy Summer Academic Term Initiative at Mayde Creek Junior High.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Houston and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University.

“Through many different roles, I have wholeheartedly directed my energy towards the goal of launching children into a world of endless possibilities,” said Shauntá Smith, new principal at Hutsell Elementary School. “I also look forward to contributing expertise in instructional leadership to the Hutsell family and to this excellent school district that has successfully prepared children to live honorable and fulfilling lives,” added Smith.

Katy ISD Kristi Gonzales

Kristi Gonzales has 18 years of experience in public education and began her career in 2004 as a teacher at Copeland Elementary in Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District. She joined the Katy ISD in 2008 as a teacher at Morton Ranch Elementary. Four years later, she transitioned into an English Language Arts Instructional Coach position on that campus.

Gonzales became an assistant principal at Alexander Elementary in 2014, followed by her most recent position as assistant principal at Davidson Elementary. Additionally, she collaborated as the Katy Summer Academic Term (KSAT) Principal at McElwain Elementary.

Gonzales holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas State University and a Master of Education in Education Administration from Texas A&M Commerce.

“Shafer Elementary is a school built on the foundation of the virtues held by the namesakes Fred and Patti Shafer. Their belief that all students deserve an inclusive, accepting school environment is evident in the high achievement of all students at Shafer,” said Kristi Gonzales, new principal at Shafer Elementary. “It is an honor and privilege to join the Shafer Silver Knights family."