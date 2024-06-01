New Principals at Adams and McDonald Junior High Schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Adams and McDonald junior high schools will soon have new principals.

Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski named Marc Kampwerth the principal of Adams Junior High. He will begin on June 3. Gregorski also named Kelli McWashington the principal of McDonald Junior High, and she will start on June 19.

Kampwerth currently serves as principal of Fielder Elementary and previously served as assistant principal of Morton Ranch Elementary. With more than two decades of experience in education, his career has included positions in Cy-Fair ISD and Lamar Consolidated ISD.

"I am very excited to represent the Viking family and look forward to building positive relationships that will continue the long legacy of academic achievement and service that Adams exemplifies," Kampwerth said.

Adams Junior High opened in August 2019.

McWashington has nearly thirty years of experience in public education and currently serves as Principal of DeSoto ISD's McCowan Middle School. Her previous roles include department chair, team leader, instructional coach, and assistant principal.

"I am thrilled to join the Panther family at McDonald Junior High," McWashington said. "Working with students, families, and staff, I know that we will continue the school's long history of achievement and, together, reach even greater heights."

McDonald Jr. High opened in August, 1991.

"Mr. Kampwerth has demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to excellence as a campus leader in Katy ISD schools," Gregorski said. "Dr. McWashington is a passionate educator who has a proven track record of student achievement and school leadership. I have no doubt that these two appointees will excel in their new roles."

Kampwerth holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville and a Master of Science in Education Leadership from the University of Houston - Clear Lake.

Washington holds a Doctor of Education from Capella University, a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from McNeese State University, and a Master of Education in Administration Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.