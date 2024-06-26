New Principal named for Fielder Elementary

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski has named Christina Borgstedte the new Principal of Fielder Elementary. Raised locally, she attended Katy ISD schools and graduated from Taylor High School.

Borgstedte has 20 years of experience in public education, all at Katy ISD. She has a master's degree in Education Leadership from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University.

"She is known for her ability to build relationships among stakeholders and for creating a culture of strong and effective communication," a press release says.

She begins her new role on July 1, 2024.

"I am thrilled to be named principal of Fielder Elementary and look forward to building upon the school's long legacy of high achievement," she said. "I am dedicated to inspiring our entire school community, students and staff, to reach their fullest potential."

She most recently served as Assistant Principal at Bryant Elementary and previously as Assistant Principal at Williams Elementary. Borgstedte has also been a student support administrator, instruction coordinator and coach, department chair, and classroom teacher.

"Ms. Borgstedte is a strong and passionate leader as demonstrated through her deep commitment and years of service to our students and district," said Dr. Gregorski.

In addition to her instructional and school administrative experience, Borgstedte has served in other leadership roles, including as a member of the Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee and a presenter at the state conference of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.