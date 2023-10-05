New principal for Memorial Parkway Elementary

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Nelly Vaccaro is the new principal of Memorial Parkway Elementary School. She begins her new role on Tuesday, October 10.

Vaccaro has been in the education field for 17 years, recently serving as an Assistant Principal at Shafer Elementary in Katy ISD. She earned a Master of Education in Leadership of Learning from Abilene Christian University.

"We are excited to welcome Nelly Vaccaro as the new principal of Memorial Parkway Elementary," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. "Her experience, leadership and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly enhance the educational experience of our students and the overall success of the school," he added.

Throughout her career, Ms. Vaccaro has achieved numerous milestones and accolades, including her Assistant Principal of the Year nomination, completing the Aspiring Principal Academy, and serving on the District Assistant Principal Task Force and District Discipline Committee.

“It is my belief and experience that all students can learn and excel at the highest levels with the appropriate support, leadership and authentic learning experiences. I am excited to learn more about Memorial Parkway this school year and many more years to come,” said Vaccaro. “I look forward to meeting and learning from each of you as I transition into this role. Together, great things will happen at Memorial Parkway Elementary,” she added.