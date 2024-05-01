New principal for Katy's McRoberts Elementary

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Eric Finley will be the next principal of McRoberts Elementary replacing Kelly Stroud. His new assignment starts Monday, June 3.

Mr. Finley holds a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Midland Lutheran College. He is certified as a K-12 Principal by the Texas State Board of Education, and also holds a 1-8 Teacher and ESL Certifications.

In his 20 plus years in education, Finley has served as KSAT principal, assistant principal, instructional coordinator, and teacher at Katy ISD.

"I am honored and excited to join the McRoberts Elementary community," Finley said. "I am committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education and has the opportunity to reach their full potential."

Findley was appointed by superintendent Ken Gregorski.

"I am pleased to name Mr. Eric Finley as the principal of McRoberts Elementary," Gregorski said. "His passion for education and proven leadership make him an ideal fit for the campus. Our entire school community looks forward to the positive impact Mr. Finley will have on the students, staff, and families he’ll serve.