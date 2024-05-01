New Principal at Katy's Tompkins High School

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)--Elisabeth Brodt becomes the principal of Obra D. Tompkins High School on Monday, June 3, replacing Mark Grisdale.

In her 25 years of experience, Brodt has held key leadership positions at the secondary level, including principal, associate principal, and assistant principal.

Ms. Brodt holds a Master of Science in Educational Mid-Management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and a Bachelor of Science in Instrumental Music Education from Oklahoma City University. She is a certified Principal EC-12 and Music Education PK-12.

She currently serves as principal of Joe Adams Junior High. Brodt became principal when the school opened in the fall of 2019.

"I am thrilled to join the Obra D. Tompkins High School community and to work alongside our outstanding students, educators, staff, and families," Brodt said. "Together, we will continue to uphold the school's tradition of excellence and empower every student to reach their full potential."

Her honors include being named secondary principal of the year, participating in the Katy ISD Foundation Grant program, and serving on various district committees and councils.

"Ms. Brodt's extensive leadership experience, steadfast dedication to educational excellence, and unwavering commitment to student achievement made her the right choice to continue moving Tompkins High School forward," Superintendent Ken Gregorski said.