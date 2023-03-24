KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski announced Tanya Carrejo as the new principal at Stockdick Junior High.

Carrejo was the assistant principal at Taylor High School.

The announcement was made on Friday, March 24.

“I am so honored to join the Stockdick Junior High family and looking forward to getting to know and partnering with staff and parents as we continue to build a foundation of excellence across our student programs and learning experiences,” said Tanya Carrejo, Stockdick Junior High Principal. “I am truly excited about what we will achieve together as a school community."

Carrejo began her career in 1997 as a physical education teacher for Lamar CISD.

In 2001 she accepted a promotional position in Fort Bend ISD as the head of the physical education and ROTC department — a position she served in until 2005.

Over the course of the next 14 years, Carrejo served in assistant principal roles across Fort Bend ISD, Brazosport ISD, and Katy ISD, providing strong leadership, stability, and a passion for student learning to every campus she touched.

Ms. Carrejo assumed her first principalship in Waller ISD, before returning to Katy ISD to continue her growth and service to students and families as an assistant principal at Taylor High School.

With 25 years of experience in public education, Carrejo has demonstrated her commitment to meeting the needs of every unique learner, and to supporting teachers and staff through effective school leadership.

Carrejo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwest Texas State University and a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from the University of Houston-Victoria. Her tenure as the principal at Stockdick Junior High officially began today, March 24.